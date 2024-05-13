Manassas Fall Jubilee

Musical acts, bands, dance, martial arts, "active" performances - are you ready to show Manassas what you got? Now's your chance! The sign up process has begun so make sure to get your entries in sooner than later. This will be for performances on the Community Stage at the Fall Jubilee. Simply click the button below to begin.
Seven hours of entertainment on two stages! Performers and times listed below.
School of Rock Haymarket
10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Music programs at School of Rock Haymarket combine one-on-one lessons with group band practices. We take students from the lesson room to the stage!
George Tyner
11 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
You may be surprised to find that Country music's newest phenom is only 12 years old, but George Tyner has been turning heads at live performances since he was 6. His thunderous voice and captivating delivery will leave you stunned.
SERREBREM
12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
A new an upcoming band consisting of a trio of brothers, and they also feature their sister who plays bass and sings. Thanks to COVID, no school, and boredom, these siblings dug deep by picking up instruments and learning how to jam together as a band in their family basement playing Classic and Hard Rock and other favorite cover songs from the 60’s to the 90’s and even created their own originals.
Mixed Greens
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Mixed Greens is your ticket to a musical journey down memory lane, where they dig deep into the archives of classic rock to unearth those hidden gems you thought you'd never hear live again. This local rock & roll cover band has made it their mission to revive the classics that have a special place in your heart.
Cracked Sky
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Get ready to witness the revival of raw, unfiltered rock energy with Cracked Sky, offering a powerful and unforgettable rock experience that promises to captivate and mesmerize. This Northern Virginia quartet has become a force to be reckoned with in the hard rock scene.
EPAC of Prince William Dance Academy
10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.
PWDA is the home of EPAC, Edge Performing Arts Company, our performance and competition dance team. Our mission is to provide additional performance opportunities and competitive dance experience to passionate dancers who seek to advance their technical skills and amplify their artistry.
Bull Run Cloggers
11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
The Bull Run Cloggers is a registered non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Appalachian Clogging.
Suburban Gypsies Bellydance
12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Suburban Gypsies Belly Dance is a performance troupe of everyday people experience in belly dance.
Manassas Youth Ballet
12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
Manassas Youth Ballet is an invitation-only performance group comprised of the Professional Division students of Manassas Ballet Academy.
Showcase Dance Studio
1:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
At Showcase Dance Studio, we're committed to providing an age-appropriate dance program that nurtures your child's love for movement while fostering their personal growth. From the magic of music, to the enduring friendships formed, and the thrill of performance, every aspect of our classes is designed to inspire creativity and joy.
Folklore Es Vida - Mexico
2:15 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.
Estampas Peruanas de Virginia - Peru
3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Folklore Salvadoreño Cielo Azul - EL Salvador
3:45 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.
Grupo Folklórico Raíces Ecuatorianas - Ecuador
4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
We'll have inflatables and rides for kids (fee), free Cinderella Meet & Greet, and we're working on pumpkin patch/painting and other games. We'll have more details when confirmed.
Have you ever wanted to be a part of the “behind the scenes” of Manassas Events or share Manassas with others? Make new friends, serve your community, and have fun. Join Historic Manassas, Inc. as a volunteer!