Manassas Fall Jubilee

School of Rock Haymarket

10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Music programs at School of Rock Haymarket combine one-on-one lessons with group band practices. We take students from the lesson room to the stage!

George Tyner

11 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

You may be surprised to find that Country music's newest phenom is only 12 years old, but George Tyner has been turning heads at live performances since he was 6. His thunderous voice and captivating delivery will leave you stunned.

SERREBREM

12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

A new an upcoming band consisting of a trio of brothers, and they also feature their sister who plays bass and sings. Thanks to COVID, no school, and boredom, these siblings dug deep by picking up instruments and learning how to jam together as a band in their family basement playing Classic and Hard Rock and other favorite cover songs from the 60’s to the 90’s and even created their own originals.

Mixed Greens

1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Greens is your ticket to a musical journey down memory lane, where they dig deep into the archives of classic rock to unearth those hidden gems you thought you'd never hear live again. This local rock & roll cover band has made it their mission to revive the classics that have a special place in your heart.

Cracked Sky

3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Get ready to witness the revival of raw, unfiltered rock energy with Cracked Sky, offering a powerful and unforgettable rock experience that promises to captivate and mesmerize. This Northern Virginia quartet has become a force to be reckoned with in the hard rock scene.